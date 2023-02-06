Tom Brady Addresses Possibility Of Making Another NFL Comeback

Tom Brady on Monday had the opportunity to slam the door shut on the possibility of reversing course and taking an NFL field again.

Instead, the legendary quarterback might have let the door ajar, even if it was ever so slightly.

Brady appeared on FS1’s “The Herd” five days after announcing his NFL retirement, which he insisted was “for good” this time around. But considering the seven-time Super Bowl champion flip-flopped on his retirement decision this time last year, host Colin Cowherd understandably was inclined to ask Brady if there was even a 1% chance he could be convinced to put the pads back on.

The 45-year-old sounded earnestly eager about his off-field endeavors, but Brady also didn’t issue a clear-cut “no” to Cowherd’s question.

“I think for me, I know in my heart how I feel,” Brady told Cowherd. “I put it out on the field for 23 years and I’m super proud of what’s been accomplished. I just wanted to keep last week really short and sweet. I felt like I’ve given a lot, gained a lot and learned a lot. Life is about exciting things ahead, too. I think when one thing closes like football has for me — you know, 32 years of my life. I look forward to what’s ahead. There’s new chapters and there’s new, exciting things. There’s new growth, new opportunities and I’m really excited for what’s ahead. I’ve loved my time in football. It’s absolutely an incredible love in my life and it’s hard to make decisions like that, but it’s certainly the right time.”

Other comments Brady made in the FS1 interview could be interpreted as shaky commitment to his retirement. The future Hall of Famer revealed he won’t start working with FOX as an analyst until the fall of 2024, which theoretically frees him up to play in the 2023 campaign if he decided to make another comeback.