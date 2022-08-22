Kevin Durant Rumors: Should Celtics Accept Nets’ Reported Counter-Offer?

NESN Logo Sign In

It sounds like the Brooklyn Nets are trying as hard as they can to create a market for Kevin Durant, but the Celtics, the potential front-runners, haven’t yet budged.

It’s been almost two months since Durant demanded the Nets trade him, but he remains employed by Brooklyn. There has been little in the way of tangible movement toward any sort of deal per just about every report. Not even Durant’s ultimatum power play — it’s me or the coach and general manager — did much to move the situation along.

Despite all that, the Nets sound like they’re holding strong on their asking price. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday the market has expanded slightly with Memphis involved. In that same story, Charania — who reported the Celtics’ supposed initial offer for Durant — also followed up with Brooklyn’s reported counter-offer in talks with Boston.

The Celtics, he reported last month, offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant. That was rejected, and Brooklyn returned volley.

“When Brooklyn rejected Boston?s offer last month, the Nets countered by requesting Brown, Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player, according to sources,” Charania wrote.

For now, Charania said the Celtics see Smart and Robert Williams as untouchable in trade talks. That essentially means Brad Stevens and Sean Marks are locked in a staring contest to see who blinks first.

While Boston’s apprehension to involve either of those players in trade talks is understandable, the reluctance to include Smart is a bit of a head-scratcher … assuming the Celtics actually want Durant. Smart obviously is a tremendous defender, and his intangibles are unmatched on Boston’s roster. Durant, however, is a future Hall of Famer who is under contract for several seasons. He has plenty of miles, sure, but there looks like there’s still some gas left in the tank to use multiple cliches at once. Boston also has someone who could step in to fill Smart’s absence after acquiring Malcolm Brogdon in the offseason.