Kiké Hernández Hilariously Reacts To Red Sox Pitch Clock Ending

Major League Baseball fans have received a swift introduction to the new pitch-clock rules.

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado was the first player to be hit with a violation of the new rules, which results in an automatic strike.

The Braves had a chance to beat the Boston Red Sox in a Grapefruit League contest Saturday. Boston pitcher pitcher Robert Kwiatkowski was working a full count with the bases loaded, but Atlanta shortstop Cal Conley failed to get into the batter’s box on time and was given an automatic strike, which ended the game. The matchup ended in a 6-6 tie.

The Boston shortstop introduced a new phrase that MLB fans will have to get used to for the 2023 season.

“Pitch clock coming in clutch!” Kiké Hernández tweeted.

Manager Alex Cora and his staff have done their best to get the players used to the pitch clock, which minor-league players were introduced to last season.