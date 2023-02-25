New MLB Pitch Clock Rule Makes Immediate Impact On Red Sox

Welcome to Major League Baseball in 2023, Red Sox fans.

It took precisely one Grapefruit League game for the Red Sox to get acclimated to MLB’s newest rule, where they benefited from an enforcement of a pitch-clock violation by an Atlanta Braves batter in the ninth inning of their Saturday afternoon matchup.

Braves shortstop Cal Conley came to bat in the ninth inning, facing about as dramatic a situation that is available during spring training. The two sides were locked in a 6-6 tie, with Red Sox pitcher Robert Kwiatkowski working a full count as the bases were loaded. Before he could deliver the payoff pitch, however, Conley was called for a pitch-clock violation that resulted in a strikeout.

That’s right folks, MLB’s newest rule immediately resulted in a spring training tie. The result everyone always hopes for.

You can watch the play here.

Pitch clock is making an impact already – both on the field and by creating classic @MikeMonaco_ calls for us all to enjoy. #RedSox | #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/GQX9MZaOVF — NESN (@NESN) February 25, 2023

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen an enforcement of the rule. San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado was called for a pitch-clock violation in the first spring training game of the 2023 season.