Pitch Clock Gets Best Of Padres’ Manny Machado Vs. Mariners

It seems like Manny Machado will need some time to acclimate to Major League Baseball’s new pitch clock.

The clock got the best of the San Diego Padres infielder during Friday’s spring training game against the Seattle Mariners.

According to MLB’s new rule, hitters only can step out of the box one time per at-bat and have to be ready in the box by the time the clock hits eight seconds. Machado took just a bit too long to get situated and be ready for Robbie Ray, and by the time he got into the box, the home plate umpire called a violation.

An automatic strike was called on Manny Machado because he took too long to get into the box ?pic.twitter.com/YSLnTtDSJh — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 24, 2023

An automatic strike was assessed to Machado and began his at-bat 0-1. He ended up hitting a single to left field.

We’ll see how the rest of the teams adjust to the pitch clock and if there will be any more violations in spring training before the regular season games begin next month.