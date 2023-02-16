MLB Rumors: Mets Eyeing Two-Time All-Star After Free Agency Workout?

The New York Mets spent all offseason making headlines.

Why stop now?

While it would pale in comparison to the other high-profile moves the free-spending Mets have made (or tried to make) in recent months, the team nevertheless was linked Wednesday to reliever Zack Britton.

Britton, a free agent, hosted a workout in Florida, and the Mets were among the teams in attendance, a source told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported, citing a source, the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers also scouted Britton during the throwing session.

The Mets’ participation makes sense for multiple reasons: They’re World Series hopefuls who could use another left-hander in their bullpen, and Britton is familiar with New York manager Buck Showalter from their time together with the Baltimore Orioles.

Britton, a two-time All-Star, averaged 40 saves per season from 2014 to 2016, a stretch in which he posted a 1.38 ERA and earned two All-Star selections as Baltimore’s closer. He even finished fourth in American League Cy Young voting in 2016 after totaling 47 saves with a minuscule 0.54 ERA.