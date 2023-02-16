Ex-Red Sox Catcher Joins Blue Jays Front Office As ‘Special Assistant’

Former Boston Red Sox catcher Victor Martinez is making his return to the American League East following his retirement from Major League Baseball in 2018.

Five years following his 16-year career in the big leagues, Martinez is back.

However, this time, Martinez won’t be back in the dugout. Instead, he’ll assist in blueprinting the on-field roster for the Toronto Blue Jays, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

Martinez is said to be joining Toronto’s front office as a “special assistant,” joining team owner Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins — both of whom have a rapport with the former All-Star during their time with the Cleveland Guardians organization.

Back in 2009, the Red Sox acquired Martinez from Cleveland, utilizing the switch-hitter at both catcher and first base. He spent two seasons in Boston, hitting .313/.368/.497 with 28 home runs and 120 RBIs through 183 games played.

Martinez’s chapter with the Red Sox reached its end when he signed a four-year deal with the Detroit Tigers in 2010, where he spent the remainder of his playing career.

Now with the Blue Jays, Martinez will look to help guide the front office with a roster full of young talent in a competitive AL East division. Last season, Toronto lost in the AL wild-card round to the Seattle Mariners and has missed playoff contention in four of its previous five seasons.