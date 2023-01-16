Carlos Correa’s Agent Rips Mets For MLB Free Agency Drama

Scott Boras isn’t happy with how the New York Mets handled Carlos Correa’s free agency.

The Mets swooped in after Correa’s initial 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants fell apart, reportedly agreeing to a 12-year, $315 million deal with the All-Star shortstop. But they, too, grew concerned about his physical, leading to a second collapsed agreement that had Boras, who represents Correa, questioning New York’s motives in negotiations.

“I don’t understand the Mets,” Boras told USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale. “I gave them all of the information. We had them talk to four doctors. They knew the issue the Giants had. And yet, they still call the same doctor the Giants used for his opinion. There was no new information. So why negotiate a contract if you were going to rely on the same doctor?

“It was different with the Giants because a doctor had an opinion they didn’t know about. But the Mets had notice of this. They knew the opinion of the Giants. So why did you negotiate when you know this thing in advance?”

Boras continued to negotiate with the Mets after Correa’s physical raised red flags, a deviation from how the Giants approached their pursuit of the former Houston Astros star. Still, the talks didn’t go anywhere, opening the door for the Minnesota Twins to finally sign Correa to a six-year, $200 million contract.

Correa spent 2022 with Minnesota after seven seasons with Houston, and the sides clearly maintained a good relationship before and after he opted out of his contract earlier this offseason to seek a long-term deal on the open market. So, maybe everything happened for a reason.

It is odd, though, the Mets sought the opinion of the doctor who kicked off the chaos by expressing concern about the right leg/ankle Correa underwent surgery on as a prospect in 2014. His stance already was pretty clear, no?