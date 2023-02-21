Next Stop 50 Goals? Bruins Star David Pastrnak Aims For Scoring Feat

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has it in his sights now after another terrific offensive display in Monday’s 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden.

Only six players in the illustrious history of the Bruins have ever scored 50 goals in a season, and Pastrnak is aiming to become the seventh.

He’s well within reach as the two tallies he netted against the Senators pushed his goal total to 41 with 26 games still remaining in the regular season for the Bruins.

And Pastrnak, who is just one goal shy behind Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid for the league lead, didn’t shy away from expressing his desire to notch the scoring feat after playing a big role in Boston toppling the Senators.

“You always want to get better every year,” Pastrnak told reporters, per team-provided video. “I obviously haven’t scored 50 yet. So, it would obviously be nice. To me, at the same time, I’m here to score goals. It’s nice that it’s going in. I have unbelievable linemates looking for me. It’s a big reason why I’m doing so well.”

It could be Pastrnak’s linemates or the fact the NHL All-Star boasts an incredible skill set as he drew rave reviews for his complete performance in helping Boston secure its 43rd win of the season.

Pastrnak has scored at least 40 goals in three out of the last four seasons, but hitting the half-century mark has remained elusive for the 26-year-old. The closest he got to 50 came during the 2019-20 season when he finished with 48 tallies — 14th most all-time in a single season for the Bruins.