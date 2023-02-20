Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak Ensures It’s Not Senators’ Day In Boston’s Win

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins hosted the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on Monday afternoon and behind David Pastrnak proved the third time would be the charm while earning a 3-1 victory.

Ottawa was the only team that had beat Boston in each of its two matchups this season. The Bruins, who now have won four straight, previously lost once in regulation and once in a shootout to the Senators.

The Bruins improved their league-best record to 43-8-5 while the Senators fell to 27-25-4 on the campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The connection of Charlie McAvoy and Pastrnak proved to be the key in Boston’s victory on Presidents’ Day. Pastrnak scored the game-winning and insurance goals for the Black and Gold, both of which were assisted by McAvoy. The star defenseman made a heads up play from his backside at 12:10 of the third period, unleashing a long pass to ignite Pastrnak on a breakaway bid. Pastrnak was all alone at the blue line before scoring his second of the game and giving the Bruins a much-needed insurance tally.

Pastrnak previously scored what proved to be the game-winner late in the second period. The All-Star forward now has 41 goals on the season.