David Pastrnak’s Complete Performance Vs. Senators Draws Rave Reviews

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak stood out for many reasons on the ice in Monday’s 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden.

The obvious one was Pastrnak once again displayed his goal-scoring prowess as he netted two tallies — thanks to some help from Charlie McAvoy — to give him 41 goals on the campaign. It’s the 26-year-old’s third time scoring at least 40 goals in a season.

On his way to those game-deciding goals, the ninth-year pro flashed several of his elite tools that continue to draw attention as well.

“His speed was very noticeable,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “When he’s really on like he was tonight, it jumps out at you. When he has his B-game, it still jumps out at you. That’s how good he is. And he was just ultra creative.”

Pastrnak broke a 1-1 deadlock in the second period when the Senators left him all alone, giving the offensive playmaker plenty of time to skate in and perfectly place a rifle of a shot into the top corner of the net. Pastrnak found the back of the net in a different fashion to punctuate Boston’s scoring in the final frame as he finished off a breakaway bid with a smooth backhand shot.

While Pastrnak’s offense grabs the headlines, his teammates also noted his ability in the defensive zone, like when he came through with a key block in the third period against the Senators.

“Those little things go a long way, and he’s been doing it a lot this year,” David Krejci told reporters, per team-provided video.