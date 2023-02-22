NFL Rumors: Free Agent Derek Carr Has This Concern About Jets

Zach Wilson held the Jets back in the 2022 NFL season, and he might do the same in free agency.

New York took its first real step in trying to stabilize its quarterback situation over the weekend when the franchise hosted Derek Carr for a visit. Carr is free to sign anywhere following his release from the Las Vegas Raiders last week, and the Jets apparently view the nine-year NFL veteran in very high regard.

But as Boomer Esiason explained Tuesday on WFAN, Wilson is sticking around in the Meadowlands regardless of who the Jets add to the depth chart. The former NFL quarterback believes Wilson’s opportunity for improvement in New York could be a turn-off for Carr.

“I don’t know what Derek Carr is going to do. I do know, however, that he is concerned from the Jets’ perspective that Zach Wilson is here,” Esiason said. “What does the future hold for Zach Wilson? Nobody can answer that question. … I do know that the Jets are not doing anything with Zach Wilson, regardless of what the fanbase may think. You start reacting to the fanbase, you end up sitting with the fanbase. …I’m not saying he’s in the running to start next year, but he is going to be here. He’s going to be part of the team, that I know. They’re not giving up on him just yet. That may be the sticking point. I’m not sure, but it could be a sticking point for Derek Carr.”

As a seasoned signal-caller who’s probably in line for the last long-term contract of his NFL career, Carr’s reported concern about Wilson is warranted. The 31-year-old should try to sign with a team that’s unquestionably comfortable committing to him for the next four-to-five years, not a club like the Jets with an uber-talented youngster already in house.

As such, two years with Aaron Rodgers probably would be the perfect future setup for the Jets rather than a QB with more left in the tank.