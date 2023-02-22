Stefon Diggs’ Brother Fuels Trade Chatter With Photoshopped Post

Stefon Diggs almost certainly won’t be traded this offseason, but his brother recently did his part to have the NFL world thinking the opposite.

Trevon Diggs prompted an outpouring of eyeball emojis online last week when he posted a photo of Stefon to his Instagram story. The photoshopped image showed the Pro Bowl wide receiver rocking a Cowboys uniform, a fantasy that surely would please Dallas’ star cornerback if it came to fruition.

The photo was posted less than a month after Diggs and the Bills appeared to be at odds. The 29-year-old lost his cool on the sideline toward the end of Buffalo’s season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and he reportedly tried to storm out of Highmark Stadium before head coach Sean McDermott gave his team address in the locker room.

Again, there’s almost no chance Diggs is shipped out of Western New York in the coming months. As Mike Florio pointed out in a Pro Football Talk column published Tuesday, the Bills would take on a salary cap charge of nearly $35 million if they traded Diggs before June 1. And no disrespect to Gabe Davis, but Buffalo’s offense would be in a suboptimal spot if entered the 2023 season with the 2020 fourth-rounder atop its receiver depth chart.

But until Diggs is catching passes from Josh Allen in training camp, football fans likely will continue to have fun with hypotheticals.