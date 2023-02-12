NFL Rumors: What Packers Are Telling Teams Asking About Aaron Rodgers

The Packers apparently are following Aaron Rodgers’ lead this offseason.

Rodgers’ future in Green Bay has been uncertain ever since the team missed out on the 2022 playoffs due to a Week 18 home loss to the Detroit Lions. The star quarterback hasn’t committed to playing in the 2023 campaign, and if he does, there’s no guarantee he’ll be with the Packers. A trade out of Green Bay reportedly is a “very real” possibility this offseason.

But until Rodgers informs the Packers of his desires, the organization reportedly won’t talk shop with interested teams.

“The Packers would need Rodgers, 39, to rework his contract to facilitate any trade for cap purposes, allowing him to steer the process toward a preferred destination,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport wrote. “Sources say other teams have already inquired about Rodgers, and the answer from Green Bay has been consistent: until Rodgers decides what he wants to do, it’s too early for any negotiations.”

Should Rodgers want to stay in Green Bay, the Packers reportedly would happily move forward with the four-time MVP under center. This counters a previous report that indicated Green Bay prefers to trade Rodgers this offseason and start fresh at QB.

The Rodgers-related dominos should start to fall once the future Hall of Famer returns from his “darkness retreat,” whenever that is.