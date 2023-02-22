NHL Insiders Won’t Stop Linking Bruins To Vladislav Gavrikov

The Boston Bruins are the last team in the NHL who need to make a move prior to the trade deadline.

That isn’t stopping league insiders from incessantly linking them to Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, however.

Though the March 9 deadline is still over two weeks away, it seems as though the NHL has exhausted most of its blockbuster options — specifically when it comes to moves that have a direct impact on the Bruins.

The Toronto Maple Leafs swung a deal for Ryan O’Reilly and the New York Islanders added Bo Horvat, both moves stemming from a perceived need to improve to have a chance at competing with Boston. They didn’t move the needle all that much however, as the Bruins have continued their dominant pace while rolling out the same talent they have all season.

Still, people want to see them make a move, and trading for Gavrikov has seemingly become the likeliest outcome.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Freidman reported Wednesday that “everything points to Massachusetts as the landing spot” for Gavrikov. That comes after Frank Seravalli tabbed the Bruins as the front-runner for the 27-year-old last week.

The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline has reported that the Blue Jackets have a trade in place involving Gavrikov, with the Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta adding that the framework for a deal is in place on both Columbus and Boston’s sides.