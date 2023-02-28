NHL Rumors: Rangers Set To Acquire Patrick Kane From Blackhawks

Patrick Kane is on the move from the Blackhawks.

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the New York Rangers are set to acquire Kane from Chicago in exchange for a 2023 conditional second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported the second-round pick can become a first if the Rangers make it to the Conference Finals.

If that were to happen, the first-round pick would be in 2024 or 2025, per Kaplan.

Kane has a no-movement clause in his contract, essentially putting him in control of where he wanted to end up. It also put the Rangers in the driver’s seat to not give up a haul for Kane — who undoubtedly makes them stronger.

The 34-year-old Kane spent his entire 16-year career with the Blackhawks and helped them to three Stanley Cups (2009-10, 2012-13, 2014-15).

The Eastern Conference is a force already with the Boston Bruins leading the way with a 46-8-5 record and 97 points. The Rangers are 34-17-9 and in third place in the Metropolitan Division.

The addition of Kane gives the Rangers a powerful top six that includes Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Vladimir Tarasenko, Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck.