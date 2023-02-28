Red Sox Roster Projection: Predicting Boston’s 2023 Opening Day Squad

Will the Red Sox be better in 2023 than they were in 2022? Who knows. But they’ll sure look different, as Boston’s roster underwent significant changes over the Major League Baseball offseason.

Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi are among those playing elsewhere with MLB spring training underway. A host of Red Sox newcomers, meanwhile, are getting acclimated to their new franchise at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., where the next several weeks could set the tone for whether Boston bounces back from its last-place finish in the American League East.

We’re finally starting to see the fresh faces in action, with the Red Sox beginning their spring training game schedule last Friday. The World Baseball Classic will disrupt camp — a bunch of Red Sox players are participating in the two-week tournament — but there’s still plenty of time to ramp up before Boston’s season opener at Fenway Park on March 30.

So, who will crack the Red Sox’s 26-man Opening Day roster in roughly a month? Here’s our first projection of the spring, which obviously could change in the coming weeks as situations develop.

Catchers (2): Reese McGuire, Jorge Alfaro

McGuire and Connor Wong were a formidable catching tandem down the stretch last season after the Red Sox traded Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros. So much so that Boston didn’t really prioritize upgrading the position this offseason, instead signing Alfaro to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.

The Red Sox could continue to roll with the McGuire-Wong duo to begin 2023, with McGuire a left-handed hitter and Wong a right-handed hitter. McGuire, acquired from the Chicago White Sox last season, is a lock. And Wong, a piece of the 2020 Mookie Betts blockbuster, probably deserves an opportunity at this point with his 27th birthday approaching.