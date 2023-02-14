Celtics Injury Report: Boston Severely Shorthanded Against Bucks

All those who were hoping to watch a matchup between two Eastern Conference contenders Tuesday night will be frustrated upon hearing the numerous injuries hindering the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics will be without three starters — Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart — against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Additional starters Robert Williams and Al Horford also are listed as questionable ahead of the game.

Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams, two of the team’s most impactful bench pieces, have been upgraded to available against Giannis Antetokounmpo and company. They’ll likely be heavily relied on, along with Eastern Conference Player of the Week Derrick White, Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard.

Tatum is dealing with a non-COVID illness, Brown continues to work through a facial fracture and Smart has been sidelined since Jan. 23 with a right ankle sprain.

Despite being plagued by recent injuries, Boston has won its last four games and six of its last seven. However, the East’s No. 2 seed could present an added challenge to the Green.

The Bucks currently are viewed by DraftKings Sportsbook as a 9-point home favorite for the clash.