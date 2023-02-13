Chiefs’ Player Had Great Response To Shutting Down Eagles D-Line

Orlando Brown Jr. took great pride in how the offensive line of the Kansas City Chiefs performed Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

So much so that the 26-year-old left tackle did some trashing talking on social media following a 38-35 win for the Chiefs.

While the Eagles boast a vaunted pass rush, which led the NFL with 70 sacks during the regular season and compiled another eight in their first two playoff games, it didn’t register a single sack on the league’s biggest stage.

Brown reminded everyone of that fact on Twitter, and might have found a way to make sure the Eagles’ defensive line never lives it down.

“0 sacks, put it on a (expletive) T Shirt!!!!” Brown tweeted late Sunday night.

Having a goose egg show up in the sack column for the Eagles surely isn’t something Brown won’t forget. Kansas City’s offense line — consisting of Brown, left guard and former New England Patriot Joe Thuney, center Creed Humphrey, right guard Trey Smith and right tackle Andrew Wylie — came into the big game under the radar and not as heralded as Philadelphia’s offensive line.

But the Chiefs got the last laugh as they brilliantly protected Mahomes and paved the way for Kansas City to accumulate 158 yards on the ground.