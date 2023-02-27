Red Sox Pitcher Brayan Bello ‘Pushing’ To Be Ready For Opening Day

Brayan Bello is looking to get back on track after he was shut down last weekend due to forearm tightness.

And the promising 23-year-old right-handed pitcher took another step in the right direction Sunday. Bello threw 20 pitches off the mound with no setbacks, but was limited to only throwing fastballs and changeups, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

“I felt really good to be out there today,” Bello told reporters, per Abraham.

It will be interesting to see how long it takes Bello to ramp back up as he was in line to be a part of Boston’s crowded starting rotation come Opening Day. That timetable could be pushed back, but Bello is trying to make sure he’s prepared to go just over a month from now when the Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles in their season opener on March 30.

“I feel good. I’m pushing myself to be ready for Opening Day,” Bello said through a translator, per Abraham. “In the beginning I was worried because I didn’t know what it was, but I’m fine now.”

Bello is looking to build off a solid rookie season, in which he posted a discouraging 2-8 record and 4.71 ERA. But he even impressed Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez with how he performed over the final month of the regular season. In his last six starts, he recorded a 2.59 ERA to go along with 31 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings while only walking 12 batters.

That showing has many believing Bello can be a key contributor this season, but the Red Sox will sure have him under a watchful eye as he continues to work his way back from the forearm tightness.