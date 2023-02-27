Damian Lillard Gets NBA Twitter Buzzing After 71-Point Explosion

Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard captivated the NBA once again with his scoring prowess on Sunday.

Lillard turned in a historic offensive performance in a 131-114 win over the lowly Houston Rockets as he erupted for a staggering 71 points on 22-for-38 (57.9%) shooting, including knocking down an eye-popping 13-of-22 3-point attempts.

2nd-most 3PM in a game in NBA history (13)

8th player to score 70+ PTS in a single game (71)

The first player in NBA history with 70+ PTS, 5+ REB, 5+ AST and 10+ 3PM in a single game…



What a night for Damian Lillard ? pic.twitter.com/8MMHxePNUu — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2023

Lillard became just the eighth player in NBA history to score at least 70 points in a game — he’s the second player this season to accomplish the feat as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell netted 71 as well in early January — and his 13 triples were the second-most ever in a single contest.

The 32-year-old veteran clued everybody in that it was going to be a special showing when he poured in 41 points by halftime.

It seemed nearly everyone in NBA circles, including current and former players, was glued to watching Lillard put in shot after shot as they went to social media to express their amazement over Lillard’s abilities.

My mom calls me and says @Dame_Lillard tied your record? you gotta get 72 now??? — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 27, 2023

DOLLA ?? — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 27, 2023

?? — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 27, 2023

71 @Dame_Lillard ! Whole lot of ??s — Delon Wright (@delonwright) February 27, 2023

So now how does Lillard follow up that type of performance? Talk about a very difficult task as Lillard will see the court next on Tuesday when the Trail Blazers are on the road against the Golden State Warriors.