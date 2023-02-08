Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Can Ceddanne Rafaela Exceed Insane 2022 Season?

Before the start of the 2023 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Ceddanne Rafaela.

Ceddanne Rafaela’s physical makeup doesn’t help him jump off the page as a prospect to watch out for. His ability to play some of the best defense in baseball no matter where he’s lined up on the field, however, has made him one of the most intriguing players in the Red Sox’s system.

In fact, he rocketed up prospect rankings boards throughout 2022 and is arriving at the doorstep of a Major League Baseball debut.

How did he do it?

Here’s everything you need to know about the 22-year-old defensive wizard, who holds valuable beyond most traditional prospects.

Rafaela’s story

Rafaela is a native of Willemstad, Curaçao, first coming into the limelight as a 12-year-old representing his home country in the 2012 Little League World Series. Listed at 4-foot-9 and 71 pounds at the time, he hasn’t grown much physically, but has made tremendous strides as an on-field talent and a linguist.

That’s right, the kid speaks the same four languages (English, Dutch, Spanish and Papiamento) as ex-Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts.