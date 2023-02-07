Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Can Nick Yorke Recapture Magic In 2023?

Before the start of the 2023 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: 2020 first-round pick Nick Yorke.

The Red Sox stunned a lot of experts when they selected Nick Yorke in the first round (17th overall) of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.

Yorke wasted little time in flipping the script, with a strong professional debut split between Single-A Salem and High-A Greenville in 2021, but he failed to build on that progress in 2022, making him a difficult prospect to evaluate ahead of the 2023 season.

So, what should we make of Yorke’s development and long-term potential?

Here’s everything you need to know as the young infielder looks to bounce back and restore his stock within Boston’s farm system.

Yorke’s story

Yorke comes from an athletic family, his mother an All-American softball player at Fresno State, so it should come as no surprise he found his way onto scouts’ radars, with the Red Sox ultimately drafting him out of Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, Calif.

Yorke, who initially committed to play college ball at the University of Arizona, has the distinction of being Chaim Bloom’s first draft pick as Red Sox chief baseball officer. And not only was Yorke deemed a reach by many. His selection also came during a 2020 MLB Draft that was limited to just five rounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An all-around unique way to enter pro ball.