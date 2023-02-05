NBA Rumors: Mavericks Long-Term Plan For Kyrie Irving Situation

Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks opted for a gamble Sunday when the organization acquired talented-yet-controversial guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets.

The eight-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA honoree brings an on-court skill set that will make him and now Mavericks teammate Luka Doncic one of the league’s most feared offensive tandems. However, Irving’s tumultuous past also makes him a flight risk at every turn. Add in the fact the 30-year-old Irving is set to hit free agency after the 2022-23 campaign and it makes Dallas’ decision all the more questionable.

Well, the Mavericks seem content in taking that chance. And a report from ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday afternoon painted that picture as clear as possible.

“Mavs can see how it goes and decide on new deal in offseason,” Wojnarowski tweeted, referencing the partnership of Doncic and Irving, who is in the last year of his four-year, $136.5 million contract.

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison has a long history with Irving going back to their Nike days together – and Jason Kidd wanted this trade. Dallas needed a second star for Luka Doncic and gets him with Irving. Mavs can see how it goes and decide on new deal in offseason. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2023

Wojnarowski’s reporting indicates the Mavericks didn’t sign Irving to any long-term extension prior to making the trade. Instead, the Mavs sent guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick as well as second-round picks in 2027 and 2029, as first reported by The Athletic?s Shams Charania, to Brooklyn.

Given the term on both Dinwiddie’s contract and Finney-Smith’s contract, in addition to the level Dinwiddie played this season and the future assets, it’s no small price to pay for someone on an expiring contract. It could prove to be merely a half-season rental of Irving.