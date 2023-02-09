Top Five Overpowered Weapons That Bridged Fortnite’s Skill Gap

Since Epic Games took the ESports community by storm with Fortnite in 2017, the online quest for a “Victory Royale” in a 100-player battle has supplied some of the most fulfilling and gut-wrenching moments for gamers everywhere.

Helping further propel the Battle Royale-style setup, Fortnite has unveiled an entirely new way of introducing upgrades — with some subjective based on where you stand — through various pop culture cross-overs whether it’d be through Marvel, the NFL, NBA, LeBron James or even Travis Scott. Once upon a time, such ideas were unheard of among gamers, yet Fortnite has pushed those very boundaries that have resulted in a sea of attraction within the community.

However, again, most of Epic Games’ moves are subjective. While taking down noobs and elite gamers worldwide decked out as John Wick sounds cool, Fortnite has given its participants plenty of reason to chuck their controllers furiously toward their screens. The game has also housed some of the most unnecessarily overpowered weapon introductions to benefit those who can’t build, aim or bushcamp their way to a top-10 finish.

With that being said, here are the top five most overpowered weapons which benefited the most unskilled of players throughout the years:

Shockwave Hammer (Season 1, Chapter 4)

During Chapter 4 of the inaugural season, Fortnite introduced the Shockwave Hammer — the first example of a ridiculous addiction.

This weapon, which like many others, was among the easiest to operate while also simultaneously posing the greatest threat of all. The Shockwave Hammer allowed players to deliver a 75 damage blow to opponents with just one hit. It also features the added element of allowing players to utilize the weapon as a form of transportation across the map, skyrocketing them to great heights while others confusingly await said players’ arrival down below with little to no chance at survival.

The Shockwave Hammer has become among the most infuriating of weapons to defend against with building becoming practically pointless considering the hammer allows its user to completely shatter their way through building forms of all sorts. Fellow players are simply subjected to encountering their inevitable demise, shifting a contest primarily created on clever building tactics and quick fire exchange at close range.