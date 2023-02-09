Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Shares Update Following Facial Fracture

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is expected to miss some time with a facial injury, but he’s already gearing up for his return.

Brown took an errant Jayson Tatum elbow to the face Wednesday night, quickly exiting the floor not to return for the remainder of the night. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium would later report the extent of the injury, calling it a “facial fracture” and calling for the 26-year-old to miss extended time.

While he may not see the floor until after the All-Star break, Brown is ready to rock something when he does make his return.

Masked Jaylen is on the way. pic.twitter.com/ZcU7hwKidM — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 9, 2023

“Mask incoming,” Brown captioned an Instagram story Thursday, per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. The two-time All-Star had some clear swelling on his cheek, the spot in which he wore Tatum’s elbow.

It’s been a while since a Celtic wore a mask during a game, as Kyrie Irving rocked one during the 2017 season.

Brown is having a career year for the Celtics, averaging career-best marks in points (27), rebounds (7.1) and field-goal percentage (.490). With the power of the mask, he may be able to improve those numbers upon his eventual return.