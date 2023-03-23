Boston Pride Players Named Finalists For 2022-23 PHF Awards

The Boston Pride’s 2022-23 season came to a heartbreaking end last weekend, but a slew of players are up for awards.

The Premier Hockey Federation on Thursday announced its finalists for the annual awards given out.

“The PHF is proud to celebrate excellence on and off the ice with annual awards and I would like to congratulate all of our finalists on their tremendous accomplishments and contributions to growing the PHF’s new era,” PHF Commissioner Reagan Carey said in a press release provided by the PHF. “The introduction of our media partnership with the PHWA, new award categories and criteria, and providing athletes with the platform to recognize their peers are all part of our commitment to enhancing and evolving our process to honor players and their important and prestigious achievements in our league.”

It’s no surprise the Pride has at least one player as a finalist in every category given how their regular season went which included Loren Gabel winning the PHF’s scoring title with 20 goals.

She also led the league with 40 points — matching the PHF single-season record — 20 assists and 1.8 points per game.

Loren Gabel is on hat trick watch! pic.twitter.com/qHVdH5vdh9 — PHF (@PHF) December 18, 2022

Gabel was named a finalist for Most Valuable Player, Outstanding Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.