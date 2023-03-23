Boston Pride Players Named Finalists For 2022-23 PHF Awards

The Boston Pride’s 2022-23 season came to a heartbreaking end last weekend, but a slew of players are up for awards.
The Premier Hockey Federation on Thursday announced its finalists for the annual awards given out.
“The PHF is proud to celebrate excellence on and off the ice with annual awards and I would like to congratulate all of our finalists on their tremendous accomplishments and contributions to growing the PHF’s new era,” PHF Commissioner Reagan Carey said in a press release provided by the PHF. “The introduction of our media partnership with the PHWA, new award categories and criteria, and providing athletes with the platform to recognize their peers are all part of our commitment to enhancing and evolving our process to honor players and their important and prestigious achievements in our league.”
It’s no surprise the Pride has at least one player as a finalist in every category given how their regular season went which included Loren Gabel winning the PHF’s scoring title with 20 goals.
She also led the league with 40 points — matching the PHF single-season record — 20 assists and 1.8 points per game.
Gabel was named a finalist for Most Valuable Player, Outstanding Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.
Kali Flanagan is up against Minnesota Whitecaps’ Sidney Morin and Metropolitan Riveters’ Minttu Tuominen for Defender of the Year, who led the PHF in power-play goals.
Rookie goalie Corinne Schroeder highlights several categories including MVP, Outstanding Player of the Year, Goaltender of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Schroeder was excellent for the Pride and led the PHF with a 1.67 goals-against average, .955 save percentage and 19 wins.
Schroeder also set a new PHF record with seven shutouts.
The other two finalists are the Toronto Six’s Elaine Chuli, had the second-most wins with 12, and Minnesota’s Amanda Leveille whose .923 save percentage and 2.43 GAA were good for second in the league.
Lauren Kelly is Boston’s finalist for the Denna Laing Award, which goes to the player who most exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the sport.
Now we’ll wait and see if some Pride players end up taking home some hardware.