PHF, Boston Pride Have Seen Tremendous Growth In Last Three Years

The Boston Pride and the PHF have grown a lot since its inaugural year, and they continue to do so in 2023 with Pride games airing on NESN and NESN+.

PHF games also have aired on Twitch, ESPN+, ESPN2 and NBC, showcasing just how far the PHF has come in a short time.

“Just to be able to turn on the TV (and watch the game) is something we’ve always wanted through this growth.” Kaleigh Fratkin told NESN.com. “It’s a testament to how much this really has taken off the last couple years. The fact that more girls that players on our team coach, the girls in our local area can turn on the TV and watch Boston Pride games is certainly exciting. … It’s just great visibility for us and a great opportunity just to continue to push our team and push our team brand.”

More than games being aired on national and regional networks, the league also has expanded twice since 2020 with the Toronto Six and Montreal Force emerging. The salary cap also has increased the last two seasons and will jump to $1.5 million for the 2023-24 campaign, marking the third raise in as many seasons.

The growth of the league also is important to young girls who want to either begin to play hockey or want to make it a career as those in the PHF have. When many of the Pride players were growing up, all they had was the NHL.

“I was just reflecting recently with some other players when we were growing up we wanted to be in the NHL because that was all that it was, that’s all we had,” captain Jillian Dempsey told NESN.com. “Now it’s a really enjoyable experience for us to engage with fans or some of the youth hockey players who come to games. … To have them see what’s possible and to know it’s just going to keep getting better by the time they’re there is something we’re proud to be part of. … If they turn on the TV and see women playing hockey, it’s really going to mean something to them.”

For some players, that raise will mean they can be full-time athletes. Many work a full-time job, such as Dempsey, who’s a teacher in Massachusetts. Sammy Davis said the ultimate goal is to become a full-time athlete, and knowing she’s been part of the growth is something she’s grateful for because it wasn’t possible just a few years ago.