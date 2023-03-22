Boston University Vying For Frozen Four Spot Following Hockey East Win

The Terriers last won a national title in 2009

by

2 hours ago

The Boston University Terriers are 10-time Hockey East Champions, and are now continuing their quest for a spot in the NCAA Frozen Four.

The Terriers defeated Merrimack in overtime for the Hockey East title at TD Garden on Friday, and will face Western Michigan in the Manchester regional semifinals on Thursday at SNHU Arena.

Boston University has had 22 Frozen Four appearances with five national titles.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Woolverton/BU Athletics
