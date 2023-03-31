Bruins Honor Players Prior To Puck Drop With Season Awards

Fans at TD Garden had something to cheer for prior to puck drop against the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday night when the club announced their 2022-2023 season awards.

John P. Bucyk Award:

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron received the award for the third time in his career (2007, 2020) for contributions to charity and community endeavors. Along with hosting the Pucks and Paddles event, Bergeron also took part in community events such as the Annual Toy Shopping and Halloween costume visit to Mass General Hospital. The five-time Selke winner also continued charity work through his organization, “Patrice’s Pal’s.”

Eddie Shore Award:

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle received the honor of the “Gallery Gods” when they named him the Eddie Shore Award recipient for demonstrating exceptional hustle and determination throughout the season. The Weymouth native has appeared in each of the Bruins’ 74 games this season and has averaged more than 16 minutes of ice time, potting 13 goals and 28 assists.

Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy:

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark received the honor of being named the player who has been “the most outstanding in home games.” Ullmark has a record of 20-2-1 on home ice with a 1.67 goals against average and .942 save percentage.

98.5 The Sports Hub Three Stars:

Forward Brad Marchand earned the Bruins Third Star for scoring nine goals and adding 24 assists in 32 home games this season.

Ullmark earned his second award of the night withe the Bruins Second Star for his outstanding work in net at TD Garden.

Right wing David Pastrnak earned the Bruins First Star by scoring a team-high 26 goals and 22 assists in Boston’s 37 home games.