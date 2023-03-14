Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Update On Hampus Lindholm

The Bruins have the luxury of having a deep defense that when it’s healthy Jim Montgomery is forced to make a tough decision on who to scratch each game.

Hampus Lindholm made the decision a bit easier on Montgomery when he sat out of Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Red Wings after a blocked shot caused some swelling in his foot. But with a stacked D-corps, the Bruins still went into Sunday’s game with a blue line that was strong.

Lindholm participated in Tuesday’s morning skate and didn’t look like his foot was bothering him, but Montgomery wasn’t ready to fully commit to the defenseman slotting back into the lineup, but is optimistic about a return.

“I talked to him at the end of the skate and I think he is going to play,” Montgomery told reporters. “… I would say 90% certain.”

Jakub Zboril will play Tuesday night with Brandon Carlo being the healthy scratch as it’s his turn in the defenseman carousel to sit.

The Bruins look to get back in the win column when they continue their road trip against the Chicago Blackhawks. Puck drop from United Center is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on NESN.