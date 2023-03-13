Here Are Three Ways Bruins Can Close Out Road Trip Successfully

The Boston Bruins weren’t supposed to be this good. They weren’t supposed to dominate the league as they have. No one expected them to be the top contender for the Stanley Cup, especially with critical players like Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy starting the season on the shelf rehabbing from offseason surgeries.

But with just five weeks left in the regular season, the Black and Gold clinched a spot in the postseason. Their record of 50-10-5 is of historic proportions. They are the fastest team to reach 50 wins in NHL history, doing so in their 64th game.

Despite all the Bruins’ success, they now face a little bit of adversity amid their longest road trip this season.

The Bruins will face the Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild and Buffalo Sabres before returning home to Boston.

Here are three ways the Bruins can successfully finish the road trip and beyond.

Start On Time

With just 17 games remaining this season, the Bruins need to find a way to get their game legs under them and play a full 60 minutes.

Boston trailed early in both games of its home-and-home series with the Detroit Red Wings this past weekend. The Bruins overcame the early deficit Saturday and pulled out a 3-2 win, but unfortunately for Boston, it couldn’t complete the comeback on Sunday.