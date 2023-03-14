Patriots Players React To Jakobi Meyers Landing With Raiders

Patriots players were forced to watch a locker room favorite leave New England on Tuesday.

Jakobi Meyers reportedly will sign a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders upon the turn of the new NFL year. Although the talented wide receiver didn’t fetch the contractual numbers most were projecting, Meyers nonetheless is set to leave the franchise that signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Meyers celebrated his incoming payday with an Instagram post dedicated to his mother. The comment section was littered with words from the wideout’s now-former teammates.

Kendrick Bourne: U been that DUDE! I need a loan bro. Lol Proud of u man! Sheesh

Hunter Henry: Congrats brother! You deserve it!!

Jonathan Jones: STAIRTAKER

Nelson Agholor: Big blessing

Deatrich Wise: Yessir!! Congratulations

Josh Uche: Blessings

Myles Bryant: Blessed!

J.J. Taylor: Congrats my guy!

Tre Nixon: Happy for you bruh! Well deserved

Lynn Bowden Jr.: Go eat brudda

In separate remarks to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, Meyers acknowledged his appreciation for the Patriots, who need to do serious work to their wide receiver group. And unfortunately for New England, Meyers was the headliner of this year’s free-agent wideout class.

So, if the Patriots want to significantly improve their pass-catching corps heading into the new season, they will need to swing a big-time trade or use an early draft pick on a receiver.