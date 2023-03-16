Bruins Leaders On Same Page During Team’s Recent Struggles

The Boston Bruins have been a dominant force in the NHL from the beginning of the season. So dominant that they clinched a playoff spot with 20 games remaining.

Unfortunately for the Bruins, they have begun to be complacent and aren’t playing the style of hockey that has propelled them to the best in the league.

“I don’t think we’ve stayed in the moment lately. All year we’ve stayed in the moment,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said Thursday, per team-provided video. “We understand why we didn’t stay in the moment. We’ve got to get back to being in the moment.”

The two-game skid Boston is currently on is the first time the Black and Gold have lost two games in regulation this season.

Uncharacteristically, the Bruins have found themselves playing from behind lately, and captain Patrice Bergeron told reporters the systems and changes Montgomery has put in place this season have helped the team, but the players have to “stay in the moment” as they have all year.

“I think it’s realizing that we have to be in the moment, and that’s something we’ve done all year,” Bergeron said. “Adversity is always good. It makes you stronger as a team and individually as well. I think we have to obviously be better as far as our process. I think we got away from that.

“We’re maybe a little too bit result oriented instead of staying in the moment and in the present, and when you get away from that, you’re not playing your best.”