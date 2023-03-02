Bruins Swing Another Trade, Acquire Tyler Bertuzzi From Red Wings

The Bruins aren’t done making moves ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

Boston on Thursday acquired Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings, the Bruins announced. The Red Wings will get Boston’s first-round protected pick in 2024 and 2025 fourth-round pick and retain 50% of Bertuzzi’s salary.

Bertuzzi has played in 29 games this season for the Red Wings, amassing four goals and 10 assists. He had a season-high 31 goals last year.

The Bruins are dealing with injuries to Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno and Bertuzzi would fill the void on left wing should either player miss an extended period of time.

The B’s also signed David Pastrnak to a massive contract extension, which marked a busy day for general manager Don Sweeney.

Boston returns to practice Thursday at 11 a.m. ET at Warrior Ice Arena before welcoming the Buffalo Sabres to TD Garden for a 7 p.m. ET puck drop.

