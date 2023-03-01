Bruins Injuries: Latest On Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno After Win Vs. Flames

Just as the Bruins were getting back to 100% health, they were dealt with more injury trouble.

Taylor Hall flew back to Boston ahead of its Monday night game against the Edmonton Oilers due to a lower-body injury. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said the team was just being precautionary and didn’t believe it to be anything serious.

Now that the Bruins are heading back home after sweeping their West Coast road trip and capping it off with a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, it’s fair to wonder whether Hall will return to the lineup Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa on Tuesday reported that Montgomery told reporters he doesn’t believe Hall will be available and will miss his third straight game.

The Bruins’ depth could be even further tested after Nick Foligno was injured in the second period of Tuesday’s game. The forward and Nikita Zaduro were involved in a collision that left Foligno hunched over as he struggled to get off the ice. He did not return to the game.

Shinzawa noted that Foligno left the arena “favoring his right leg.”

The Bruins travel to Boston on Wednesday and return to practice Thursday, so we’ll have a better idea of where things stand with Hall of Foligno then.