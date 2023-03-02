These Forwards Make Sense If Bruins Aren’t Done Dealing

UPDATE (Thursday, 9:25 a.m. ET): This story was published just before the Bruins acquired Tyler Bertuzzi in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings. It’s unclear if Boston will look to make another deal before Friday afternoon’s trade deadline.

ORIGINAL STORY: Don Sweeney and the Bruins front office could put up their collective feet and call it a day on the 2023 NHL trade deadline if they wanted.

Boston has been the best team in the NHL all season and undeniably improved by acquiring Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals last week. The trade deadline is Friday, and factoring in both the Bruins’ cap situation plus their current standing, it wouldn’t be shocking if they stood pat.

However, the last week or so also has strengthened the argument for further adding to the roster. Despite relatively good health for the bulk of the season, the injury bug is starting to bite Boston, especially up front. It’s unclear when Taylor Hill will return from a lower body injury, while Nick Foligno seemingly is dealing with an LBI of his own.

It’s certainly a reminder of the importance of depth this time of year. The attrition only intensifies in March and beyond, as the Bruins can already attest. It’s impossible to have too many useful players, and that alone should keep Sweeney from taking the phone off the hook before 3 p.m. ET Friday.

Despite the flurry of trade activity across the NHL in the week(s) leading up to the deadline, there are still options available. That’s especially true for a team like the Bruins, who are in a position to add on the margins as opposed to making a blockbuster.

We’ve already hypothesized about a Nick Bonino deal, but here are two other forwards who could fit the bill for Boston.