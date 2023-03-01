Three Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-3 Overtime Win Vs. Flames

The Bruins continued their winning ways when they made it eight straight with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Calgary Flames.

Boston swept its West Coast road trip and will return home for a four-game homestand.

It wasn’t easy for the Bruins, who looked lost in the second period, but they found a way to get it done once again to move to 47-8-5 on the season.

Here are three takeaways from Tuesday’s win.

Dmitry Orlov impresses teammates

The newest defenseman had a three-point night, which included two goals, in the win. Orlov also helped set up Pavel Zacha on the game-tying goal and now has five points in his first three games with the Bruins. He’s making an immediate impact on the blue line and Orlov’s teammates are taking notice.

Shot so so SOOOO nice he did it twice ? pic.twitter.com/462eZ0hTpZ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 1, 2023

“Man, he’s been playing great,” Charlie McAvoy, who scored the game-winning goal in overtime, told reporters after the game. “Obviously we’ve been shuffling on the backend but whoever he’s playing with he’s been playing really well, making great first passes and then (Tuesday), hot stick. Exceptional vision there on the third goal. All night, he was part of it. I don’t know what to say. What a pickup. What a pickup. He really shores us up on the back end. We deserve to have confidence in this locker room with the guys we have.”