Here’s 8 Ways NBA Has Changed That Modern Fans Don’t Realize

Not only that, but much of what was then considered best practice in sports medicine, we now know to be flat-out wrong. Until the late 1970s, players would heat sore knees rather than ice them. Combine that with the fact an MCL or PCL injury was far more devastating to a player’s career, and it’s no wonder players weren’t able to produce at the same high level athletically, night after night, that they are today.

Sports science was barely acknowledged

Wilt Chamberlain was considered a bit of a kook for doing aerobics. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did yoga, and people thought he’d gone off the deep end. Even weight training was controversial into the 1980s, since some believed it was detrimental to agile athletes like basketball players.

Today, we know that exercises that emphasize flexibility, heart rate and low impact — such as yoga — are highly beneficial for elite athletes. And try telling linebacker-in-shorts Karl Malone that lifting weights hampered his career. That’s just the physical side of things. All the current science behind sports psychology and mental health? There’s not even a comparison to be made to past eras, when the belief was that thinking could only hurt the ballclub.

Promotional exposure was spotty

Joe Mazzulla would have loved to coach in the 1960s. Notoriously grumpy in his dealings with the media, Mazzulla would only have had to endure the occasional local newspaper or radio reporter asking if he “has the boys ready for the big upcoming contest against Buffalo.”

Game stories were rare, because nobody cared who won or lost. The NBA was merely something to fill the arena between hockey games and boxing matches. Think of it as “Disney On Ice,” only they kept score. For Chamberlain’s 100-point game, possibly the single most famous game in NBA history, no video exists, no visiting beat reporters traveled for the game in Hershey, Pa., and only one hand-written scoresheet was kept. His feat wasn’t even front-page news in Philadelphia.

Into the ’80s, things weren’t much different. Most games weren’t televised, and many that were televised weren’t broadcast live. Until 1981, even NBA Finals games were shown on taped delay so as not to interfere with the local news.

Racism was very real

When it comes to a sport dragging its feet on racial equality, nothing challenges baseball, which took a half-century to remedy its crime of phasing out Black players in the late 1800s. Despite — or perhaps because of — it being a majority-Black league for many decades now, though, the NBA hasn’t been without its racial problems.

Chuck Cooper and Earl Lloyd broke the league’s color barrier in different ways, but even as Russell, Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson were legitimizing the league from a competitive standpoint, there were public relations reservations over selling the league to white audiences. The rival ABA shared those concerns, which is why it recruited white stars like Rick Barry to avoid the perception the new league was “too Black.”

When the NBA has faced problems, the specter of race often hovers above in ways it doesn’t in other sports. Conversations surrounding the league’s cocaine epidemic of the 1970s, the implementation of a dress code in the early 2000s and “The Malice at The Palace” dripped with racial overtones.

Style of play evolved — and will continue to evolve

We’d never seen a combination of size and skill like Chamberlain — until Shaquille O’Neal arrived. We’d never seen a diminutive scorer thrive like Archibald — until Allen Iverson arrived. We’d never seen anyone defy the laws of gravity like Julius Erving — until Vince Carter arrived.