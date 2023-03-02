Senators Acquire Potential Bruins Target Ahead Of NHL Trade Deadline

The Boston Bruins were repeatedly linked to star defenseman Jakob Chychrun before they made a trade to bring in Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals.

While that move from the Bruins is paying immediate dividends, they saw Chychrun get traded within their division Wednesday.

The Ottawa Senators landed one of the prized possessions on the NHL trade market, acquiring Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes for a 2023 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2024 and 2026.

The highly skilled 24-year-old defenseman hasn’t played since Feb. 10 as the Coyotes searched out a trade partner, and it was rumored the Bruins showed interest in Chychrun.

Instead, Chychrun will bring his playmaking ability north of the border. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder has tallied seven goals and 21 assists in 36 games with the Coyotes this season. Just two seasons ago, the puck-moving blue liner netted 18 goals to go along with 23 helpers.

The Bruins probably aren’t kicking themselves for not landing Chychrun. Orlov has stepped right into Boston’s lineup and has been an impact player, recording two goals and three assists over the last two games.

The Bruins face the Senators one more time this season on March 21, which will give them a better look at a player they clearly once envisioned playing in Boston.