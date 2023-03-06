How Derek Carr Report Impacted Saints’ Betting Prices Carr reportedly is headed to New Orleans on a four-year deal by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

After weeks on the open market and visits with a handful of interested teams, veteran quarterback Derek Carr reportedly is closing in on a deal with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints plan to sign Carr to a four-year contract, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Carr was released by the Las Vegas Raiders last month before the deadline for his guaranteed money, which was expected after the signal-caller was benched by the team for the final two games of the 2022 campaign.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection met with the Saints before officially landing on the open market and also was courted by the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and others. Carr was “leaning” towards signing with the Jets as recently as Sunday night, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Carr joins a Saints team that has the privilege of competing in a wide-open NFC South, especially following the retirement of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. All four teams in the division — Atlanta Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers and Saints — had questions at quarterback entering the offseason with New Orleans being the first of the foursome to receive an answer.

The reported Carr signing caused a noticeable shake-up on the DraftKings Sportsbook betting boards.

The Saints now are the favorite to win the NFC South at +150 after sitting at +210 behind the Panthers before Monday morning’s development. New Orleans also went from 22-1 to 15-1 to win the conference and from 50-1 to 35-1 to win the Super Bowl.

Despite the fact the Jets missed out on Carr, New York remains +380 to win the AFC East (behind only the Buffalo Bills) and 14-1 to win the AFC which is the sixth-best price on the board. Gang Green also is 25-1 to win the Super Bowl.

Why so high? Well, it’s fair to assume bookmakers are covering themselves should Aaron Rodgers land with the Jets via trade after New York missed out on Carr.