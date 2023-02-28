Jets GM Gives Positive Review After Meeting With ‘Fantastic’ Derek Carr

Derek Carr isn’t the only one to have rave reviews from his meetings with the New York Jets.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas, while speaking with reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, expressed that New York had a “fantastic” visit with Carr. Carr initially met with the organization approximately two weeks ago and was set to have another meeting with the franchise Tuesday upon arriving in Indianapolis, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

“He left a strong impression with everybody,” Douglas told reporters, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Douglas added of Carr: “(He’s a) high-level producer but really a phenomenal person. Very authentic, ultra-intelligent, very comfortable in his own skin and highly competitive.”

Douglas on Carr: ?High-level producer but really a phenomenal person. Very authentic, ultra-intelligent, very comfortable in his own skin and highly competitive.? Notes the talent level on tape. ?We?re going to respect his process.? — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 28, 2023

Carr’s brother, David Carr, revealed details after the initial conversation and shared the longtime Las Vegas Raiders quarterback had a “great trip” and enjoyed his conversations with head coach Robert Saleh. Carr, though, is expected to do his due diligence and meet with other teams around the league including the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts.

“We’re going to respect his process,” Douglas said.