Devin McCourty Shouts Out Mac Jones During Retirement Ceremony

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots will struggle to replace Devin McCourty’s leadership, but the longtime New England safety believes the franchise is in great hands following his retirement.

During Tuesday’s retirement ceremony, McCourty referenced two players — quarterback Mac Jones and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley — as former teammates capable of stepping up as leaders moving forward. Jones and Bentley both were captains in 2022 and both were in attendance for McCourty’s ceremony at the Patriots Hall of Fame.

“I know I’m going to miss relationships more than football,” McCourty said to a group of Patriots players, coaches, fans and reporters. “But what I am excited about is watching this team grow. Like I look at my guy Mac here — first row, right here to be here to support me. I look at the team and I know the team has great leadership because of a guy like him. See my guy Bent in the back, who was a young vet as soon as he got here. We looked at him to be a leader as a rookie. I’ve seen the growth that he’s had.

“So, I know — I know — this team is in great hands.”

McCourty has sung Jones’ praises since the start of the offseason. The sophomore quarterback endured immense criticism during his second campaign in New England, but McCourty is convinced that Jones has what it takes to be a franchise quarterback.

McCourty officially announced his NFL retirement on March 10 after taking an extended period of time to make his decision. The 2010 first-round pick ended his Patriots career as a three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler.

“Certainly he’s a Patriot Hall of Fame player,” Bill Belichick said during Tuesday’s ceremony. “What a career he had.”