Did This Patriots Defensive Starter Tease 2023 Position Change?

Is one of the New England Patriots’ starting cornerbacks preparing to man a new position in 2023?

That’s what Jalen Mills’ recent Twitter activity seemed to suggest.

Mills tweeted Monday afternoon that he “really play(s) safety,” then wrote in a follow-up message that he’s “really a hybrid.”

Y?all know I really play safety right?. — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) March 13, 2023

Y?all know I?m really a hybrid right?. — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) March 13, 2023

Since signing with the Patriots two years ago, Mills has played as a perimeter corner on more than 75% of his defensive snaps. But as he noted, he does have experience at other spots in the secondary.

In 2020, his final season in Philadelphia, the Eagles used him as a do-it-all defensive back. Mills played more than 180 snaps at wide corner (227), slot corner (182), free safety (236) and in the box (329), plus another 39 on the D-line, per Pro Football Focus. When he signed with the Patriots the following offseason, most assumed he would play a similar Swiss Army knife role in New England.