Dolphins Reportedly Land Ideal Patriots Target In Underrated Move

Don’t be surprised if, a year from now, David Long looks like a huge missed free agency opportunity for the Patriots.

The Dolphins on Tuesday agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the 26-year-old linebacker, according to multiple reports. Jordan Schultz of The Score was the first to report the news.

The move arrived just over a day after Miami landed star cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a stunning trade with the Los Angeles Rams. Long and Ramsey will join a Vic Fangio-led defense that already features Bradley Chubb, Jevon Holland, Xavien Howard and Christian Wilkins, among others.

New England entered the offseason with a glaring need at linebacker. Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai are solid players, but the Patriots lack speed and playmaking ability at the second level. The reported re-signing of Raekwon McMillan doesn’t change that. Plus, Tavai and McMillan both are scheduled to hit free agency after next season.

It was easy for fans to dream big about Tremaine Edmunds, whose size and athleticism are tailor-made for today’s NFL. But he always felt too pricy for Bill Belichick’s taste, a notion that materialized in the form of a lucrative free agent contract with the Chicago Bears. At least Edmunds no longer will be playing for the Buffalo Bills.

But Long? He seemed like an ideal fit.

The 2019 sixth-round pick is undersized (5-foot-11) and somewhat injury-prone, two factors that surely led to his relatively depressed market in free agency. However, when healthy, Long is a good, underrated player who is capable of rushing the passer, stopping the run and dropping into coverage at a high level.