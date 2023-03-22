Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Return Home With Win Vs. Senators

The Bruins were back at TD Garden on Tuesday night to take on the Ottawa Senators and grinded out a 2-1 win in their first home game since March 11th.

Linus Ullmark put on a show between the pipes making 40 saves and earning his league-leading 35th win on the season. Jake DeBrusk notched his 23rd goal on the year to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead in the first period, which ultimately ended up being the game-winning goal.

For more from the B’s victory over the Sens, check out the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts in the video above!