Jets Reportedly Targeting Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites Amid QB’s Saga

The New York Jets continue their red-carpet rollout for Aaron Rodgers, despite the veteran quarterback holding both the Green Bay Packers and NFL hostage with his indecision.

Rodgers, who previously suggested he would announce his decision by the start of free agency, has yet to make his future plans known as of late Tuesday morning. Rodgers has been involved in trade rumors including the Jets, but there remains the potential he retires or returns to Green Bay.

Well, the Jets seemingly want to do everything in their power to land Rodgers. And if that means targeting his favorite teammates, that’s just what New York will do.

The Jets reportedly are working on a deal with longtime Packers receiver Allen Lazard, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Lazard, who caught passes from Rodgers over the last five seasons, remains available on the open market. Schefter initially reported Lazard had two teams competing for his services, but Rapoport now believes New York is the lone team remaining.

“It seems to be all Jets for Allen Lazard,” Rapoport said on NFL Network on Tuesday. “We’ll see if they can work out a deal here, and we’ll see if it ends up being a package deal.”

Lazard isn’t the only one, though.

Rapoport also reported that Randall Cobb, another one of Rodgers’ favorite targets, could sign with New York. The NFL insider explained it “probably” will happen if Rodgers is traded to the Jets. Cobb is another wideout available on the open market and has played 10 seasons with Rodgers.