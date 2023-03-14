What Jakobi Meyers’ Departure Means For Patriots’ Offense

Given his status as the best available wide receiver in a weak free-agent class, there seemed to be a strong chance that Jakobi Meyers would receive an inflated contract offer from some desperate club and leave the New England Patriots.

NFL teams love to overpay for wideouts, especially when there aren’t many good ones out there. Meyers, a 2019 undrafted free agent who blossomed into one of the Patriots’ best offensive players, seemed poised to capitalize on that trend.

Well, that didn’t happen — and Meyers still left anyway.

The contract Meyers agreed to with Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday reportedly is worth $33 million over three years, including $21 million guaranteed.

That’s life-changing money, to be sure, especially for a player who made just $6.4 million total over his first four NFL seasons. But it’s a far cry from the $15 million per year that some had speculated for Meyers, and even below the more conservative pre-free agency estimates of $12 million to $14 million annually.

Meyers’ $11 million AAV was identical to what the Patriots gave Nelson Agholor in 2021 (two years, $22 million). They could have afforded to match that offer and still had enough cap space to plug their other various roster holes. Whether they attempted to or chose to let Meyers walk is unclear.

Regardless, the Patriots now must replace a player who was their top slot receiver and most productive and reliable pass-catcher the past three seasons. Meyers led New England in receiving yards in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and though running back Rhamondre Stevenson edged him in receptions this past season (69 to 67), he still caught nearly twice as many passes as any of his fellow wideouts. Meyers also was on the receiving end of more than 30% of the team’s touchdown passes (six of 19) despite missing three games with injuries.