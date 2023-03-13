This Aspect Of Aaron Rodgers’ Decision Isn’t Sitting Well With Jets

Aaron Rodgers continues to be at the center of the NFL universe, despite the fact nobody even knows if he’ll play in the league again.

The Packers quarterback has been holding the league hostage as he hasn’t yet said if he will retire, return to Green Bay or play for a different team in the 2023 campaign. And while Rodgers continues to be floated in rumors involving the Jets, it appears the veteran signal-caller already is rubbing some players in New York the wrong way.

SNY’s Connor Hughes reported how, after talking with several Jets players, it isn’t sitting well that Rodgers has yet to commit to a return. His indecisiveness has stood out given that he’s been involved in speculation for months.

I?d be concerned with how this wait resonates within #Jets locker room. Players want him, but Rodgers continuing to drag this out?



Gives impression he?s not all-in. Having talked to several, that doesn?t sit well with them.



Either commit or don?t. Drama unneeded. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 13, 2023

The drama surrounding Rodgers, of course, isn’t anything new.

Nevertheless, Rodgers previously said he would make his decision by the start of NFL free agency both to help the Packers and any other teams interested. Free agency technically doesn’t start until Wednesday, but teams around the league already have made plenty of roster moves since the legal tampering window opened Monday at noon ET.