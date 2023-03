The 2022-23 Boston Bruins are now the fastest team in NHL history to reach 100 points in a season, surpassing the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens.

The Black and Gold secured their ninth-consecutive win in their return to TD Garden on Thursday night with a physical 7-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Jake DeBrusk was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game, but was ultimately held scoreless in the contest.

